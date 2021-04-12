Hollidaysburg girl brings home medal after national ski competition

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — As ski season wraps up, one 9-year-old Hollidaysburg resident really made the most of it this year.

Frankstown Elementary School student, Ella McKnight, has been skiing for as long as she can remember and now she races competitvely for the Western PA Ski Club at Seven Springs.

Having a nearly perfect season, Ella headed to Aspen Colorado for the Nastar National Championship, coming home with the bronze medal.

“It feels really good,” Ella said.

“I don’t think myself or my wife were prepared for the level of nerves that we have when we watch her rocket down the hill, it’s pretty amazing,” Ella’s dad Steve McKnight said.

As Ella ranks top 10 nationally she plans to continue skiing competitively for years to come.