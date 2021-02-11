Hollidaysburg gift shop creates valentines with ‘local’ flare

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Central PA is home to many unique places and claim to fames. A gift shop in Hollidaysburg, Lightning Bug Gift Co. has created valentines that feature local places!

The shop is most known for their screen printed t-shirts, but they feature all things 814. The valentines were created with some puns in mind because co-owner Becki Hollen says puns and Valentine’s Day go hand in hand. “I say the most popular one is the Sheetz one, it’s ahhh ‘meet me between the Sheetz’ which could be cheeky or literally we’re in Sheetz country. You know the best way to my heart is another really popular one because everybody loves Best Way here. You make my heart leap the dips, classic roller coaster, Lakemont Park.”

Becki says the response has been great. The shop is close to selling out. “It’s great for people who are from here that maybe don’t live here anymore — we shipped a set out to Hawaii last week so they are headed out everywhere.”

The cards are sold in store and online individually or in a pack of eight.