BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A weekend drive-thru food drive in Hollidaysburg will gather up supplies for a number of organizations.

Those wishing to donate can bring items to the parking lot of the Hollidaysburg Area Junior High School near the Blair Regional YMCA on Saturday, April 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The needed items include nonperishable food, paper products and cleaning supplies.

The event is organized by the GFWC Hollidaysburg Area Women’s Club and benefits groups like the American Rescue Workers, the Gloria Gates Memorial Foundation and the Tiger Backpack Program.