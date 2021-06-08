Hollidaysburg farmers market returns

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Sweet summertime brings fresh produce, but where can you get these fruits and veggies?

Tuesday is the opening day for the farmers market in Hollidaysburg and it all starts at 11 AM.

Downtown Hollidaysburg will be filled with all sorts of vendors, including locally grown produce, fresh-squeezed juice, jewelry, and more.

The borough said future markets will also feature non-profits, activities for kids, and cooking demonstrations.

The Hollidaysburg community events coordinator, Melanie Ramsey, said to also take some time to check out the local businesses.

“Some of these local businesses actually open up for special hours during the market so that people can come and find out what they’re about and I urge everybody to please go ahead and do that, come here get nice fresh things to eat for the rest of your day and then check out our local businesses here in Hollidaysburg,” Ramsey said.

The farmers market will be every Tuesday from 11 AM to 2 PM rain or shine until September.