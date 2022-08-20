WILLIAMSPORT, Pa (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg Tigers are set to face Middleboro, Massachusett in an elimination game Saturday to stay alive in the Little League World Series.

After falling to Pearland, Texas, on Thursday, 8-3, Hollidaysburg looks to bounce back and fight its way through the elimination bracket. Middleboro is representing New England Region after going 3-1 in the regionals. They lost a close one to Nolensville, Tennessee on Wednesday, Aug. 18., 5-3.

First pitch is set for 7 p.m. Saturday at Lamade Stadium. The game will be available on ESPN 2.

The winner will move on to play the Metro Region Champion, Massapequa, New York, who fell to the West Region champion, Honolulu, Hawaii, Friday 12-0. The game is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday at Lamade Stadium. The game will be available on ABC.

This story will be updated with scores and highlights throughout the game.

HOW THEY GOT THERE:

Hollidaysburg Little League

Hollidaysburg advanced to its first-ever Little League World Series by going 3-1 in the Mid-Atlantic region. Defeating Washington D.C. 7-3 in the first game, they fell to Delaware in game two 5-4. They bounced back though, defeating Washington D.C. 13-0 and got revenge against Delaware, winning 7-3. On Thursday, Aug. 19, Hollidaysburg lost round one to Pearland Texas 8-3.















Hollidaysburg became the first team from Blair County to reach the Little League World Series tournament. With their win on Friday, Aug. 12, Hollidaysburg, won the sixth Mid-Atlantic Championship for Pennsylvania, tying them with New York state.

Middleboro Little League



Middleboro went 3-1 to make it to the Little League World Series and win the New England Championship. They started by defeating New Hampshire 1-0. They then fell to Maine 10-6. After beating New Hampshire again 11-0, they went on to beat Maine 10-1 to claim the championship on Aug. 11.

In the first round, they fell to Southeast champion, Nolensville, Tennessee, 5-3. This is Middleboro’s second trip to the Little League World Series where they finished in 5th. This is their first return to the tournament since 1994.

