Hollidaysburg Council discuss police and fire departments in meeting

Blair County, Pa (WTAJ)- The Phoenix Fire Company and the Hollidaysburg Police Department were among the hot topics discussed at Thursday’s Borough Council meeting.

Effective immediately, Richard Oldham will be the new officer-in-charge of the Hollidaysburg Police Department. He served before as a sergeant and is moving up in ranks.

The current Hollidaysburg police chief, Rodney B. Estep, is on leave. The council did not know of his status or when he plans to return.

The Phoenix Fire Company was on the radar for both the council and the Hollidaysburg Community Watchdog members. The watchdog members stated that they are initiating their investigation into the fire company.

The council has asked the company to audit its finances for multiple years and has yet to receive that. The council gives the fire company $48,000 for their loans and insurances. The council decided to continue with providing Hollidaysburg with a fire company; however, they must provide an audit to the council soon.

“Until we get that audited statement, I agree with what Joe said that we need to get that audited statement,” Councilman Richard Scholton said. “But at the same time, we need to protect the citizens of Hollidaysburg, and for that reason, if it’s small loan payment or insurance payment, let’s do it.”