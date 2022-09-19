BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 85th Hollidaysburg Community Farm Show kicks off Tuesday, Sept. 19 with its doors opening to the public at 4 p.m.

Adults and young farmers will show off their crops, produce, things to wear, and more at the Hollidaysburg Senior High School Sports Building. There will also be cornhole, pie-eating and milk-drinking contests.

Exhibits are judged Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. after they set up Monday night and Tuesday morning. Exhibits are also open to the public on Wednesday and Thursday.

Here’s a full list of events and times:

Monday, Sept. 19 6 to 10 p.m. Committee Preparation/Exhibits Enter Tuesday, Sept. 20 8 to 10 a.m. Exhibits Enter 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Exhibits are judged (not open to public) 4 to 10 p.m. Exhibits open to public 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Milk-drinking Contest 7 to 8 p.m. Pie-Eating Contest Wednesday, Sept. 21 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Exhibits open to public 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Junior Cornhole Contest Thursday, Sept. 22 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Exhibits open to public 4:30 to 6 p.m. Hay Bale Throwing Contest 8 to 10 p.m. Exhibits Removed

You can find more information on the show at its website.