Hollidaysburg businesses starting new tradition downtown

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Businesses in downtown Hollidaysburg are starting a new tradition this year meant to get everyone excited about shopping local.

“3rd in the Burg” will be a special event hosted every third Friday of the month–starting this Friday–that will get people in the area out of the house and into downtown.

There will also be a night farmers market selling fresh fruit, vegetables and lemonade for the event.

Four downtown businesses, including Lightening Bug Gift Company, Moonstruck Vintage Finds, Handpicked Handmade Hollidaysburg and Maker Studio, are hosting the event.

Ashlie McMullen, owner of Moonstruck Vintage Finds, says it is a small way to get people in the community into the shops around town.

“We just really wanted to get together,” said McMullen, “all the local businesses here, to drive to get customers into the shop to see whats new, local.”

“3rd in the Burg” starts Friday, July 17 and will last from 5-8 p.m.