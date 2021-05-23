Hollidaysburg brush fire sends three firefighters to hospital, multiple tankers called

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — At least three firefighters had to be taken to the hospital this Saturday afternoon for treatment of heat related injuries after being called to a brush fire in the Hollidaysburg area.

A local fire chief told WTAJ that his company received multiple calls about a large amount of smoke around Snyder Lane.

When the fire chief investigated behind a house, he discovered a fire in the area of a large abandoned chicken coop and multiple vehicles that turned into a brush fire.

“Water was an issue being in the Blair Township area, there is no hydrants out here so we had to call multiple tankers for water,” Brandon Dibona, the Hollidaysburg Fire Chief, said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and there is no word on the condition of the firefighters sent to the hospital.