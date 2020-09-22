Hollidaysburg borough begins decrease in water testing

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After a 2019 sample was recorded above the amount of lead and copper allowed for the state, sampling was pushed to regular monitoring.

Since then, all samples have been lower than the state’s threshold, so the borough can move to annual testing for the next three years.

The Director of the Hollidaysburg Borough’s Water Department, Rick Pope, believes that the initial spikes could have been caused by a sampling error.

“The areas that have given us some trouble, we went back and immediately resampled them and all of the samples were below the level, it was a sampling error we feel is what happened to cause the high levels to begin with,” Pope said.

Pope does not anticipate seeing any high samples anytime in the near future.