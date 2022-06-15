HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg Area School Board is voting Wednesday night whether or not to raise its taxes at 7 in its senior high school library.

All are welcome at the meeting in-person for an open comment section, and it can also be viewed online here.

The meeting comes just a week after the board voted no on a tax increase.

Superintendent Dr. Robert Gildea says if the vote remains no, the district will have to make cuts, most likely to extracurriculars, athletics and staffing.

“Something’s got to give,” Gildea said. “If our expenses are skyrocketing, and our state funding is actually dropping. Over the past five years, we’ve got an average of just over one percent increase in our state funding, something’s got to give.”

The teacher’s union says the school is in need of upgrades.

“We’re already running in many departments in the high school with textbooks older than a lot of our staff members,” union president Michael Rawlins said.