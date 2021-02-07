Hollidaysburg Area School District pausing in-person instruction for high school through Tuesday

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — An area high school that’s been holding in-person classes, will be taking a pause next week.

The Hollidaysburg School District announced Saturday that the high school will remain virtual through Tuesday.

According to superintendent Robert Gildea, the district learned Friday that additional staff members have to quarantine due to close contact with a positive COVID-19 case.

That brings to 15 the number of teachers temporarily unable to work due to health issues, some related to COVID-19 and others not related to the virus.

Gildea says unless something changes, the normal in-person schedule will resume on Wednesday.