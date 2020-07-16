Hollidaysburg Area School District draft reopening plan

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg Area School District has released a Phased School Reopening Health and Safety Plan in response to the Pennsylvania Department of Educations announcement on updated guidelines for schools Pre-K through 12.

The plan was developed by a committee consisting of parents, teachers, administrators, and board members. Numerous resource documents were referenced throughout the development of the plan including a parent survey that resulted in input from over 1500 parents.

The main focuses of the plan include Cleaning and Sanitizing, Social Distancing and Other Safety Protocols, Monitoring Students and Staff Health, Virtual Instruction, Transportation, Professional Development, Food Service, Co-Curricular/Student Clubs, Athletics, and Communication.

With the plan currently in draft, the school district will continue to seek parent, staff, and community input prior to final plan approval on August 5.

Related Content Wolf administration provides guidelines to reopen PA schools Video

The current plan calls for a full reopening of all students and staff. Students will return to the traditional school setting on August 26, 2020, with the following safety protocols in place:

● Schedules – Adjusted daily school day schedules at both elementary and secondary schools to reduce the amount of movement through the halls. Secondary students will be on block scheduling with a two day, A and B rotation. Students will have four extended periods each day. Elementary students will be self-contained at most grade levels with teachers moving from classroom to classroom to offer services. The goal of the adjusted schedules is to reduce the “cohort of contact” for each student and adult.



● Classrooms – Classroom configurations will be altered for maximal social distancing as feasible. Individual desks will be arranged in staggered rows.



● Lunch – Lunch times will be staggered, grab-n-go meals offered, and alternate lunch locations offered to increase the ability to social distance.



● Arrival/Dismissal – Bus unloading and loading times at the school will be staggered and entry and exit locations varied to eliminate large group gatherings. Bus stop pick up times will not be affected.



● Face Coverings – Face coverings will be worn by all students and staff when outside the classroom (hallways, buses, bathrooms…). Once students and staff are in the classrooms, face coverings may be removed when social distancing is established. Requirements may change based on local and state mandates.



● Cleaning/Sanitizing – All common areas will be sanitized throughout the day. Student desks (secondary) will be sprayed with disinfectant between class periods. Hand sanitizer will be available in all classrooms and common areas. All classrooms and common areas will be disinfected nightly.



● Hallways – Directional traffic patterns will be adjusted to decrease the number of students in the hallways at one time and reduce the likelihood of students passing in opposite directions. Secondary bell times will be adjusted to allow for more transition time between classes.



● Transportation – Late July, a survey will be issued, asking parents to identify their transportation plans (bus, parent transport…). An attempt will be made to adjust bus routes to equalize the number of students on each bus. Seating charts will be developed to maximize social distancing. Students will be required to wear face coverings while traveling on district buses.



● Temperature Screening – Staff and students (with assistance from parents/guardians, as appropriate) will be instructed to perform symptom screenings and temperature checks at home and to remain home if symptomatic or experiencing a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher. Mass temperature screening will not be taken as students enter the building. All district staff will be trained in regard to the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and to report any concerns to the nurse

Based on feedback received from the Return to School Parent Survey issued in mid-June, the committee has developed alternate options for students/families who will opt for virtual learning out of safety/health concerns.

If the student’s planned placement in the virtual setting is anticipated as being short-term (20 or fewer school days), the student will follow his/her normal class schedule via Google Classroom. If the student/family anticipates staying in the virtual setting for the long-term (more than 20 school days), he/she will be enrolled in the Hollidaysburg Area Cyber Academy. Courses will be scheduled in consultation with the Cyber Academy Director.

The school district is currently developing alternate plans in the event conditions in Blair County worsen and COVID-19 cases increase. They will continue to monitor additional actions, orders, or guidance issued by PDE and the Department of Health and take action to move to a hybrid or virtual format if the circumstances warrant a move.

Visit the Hollidaysburg Area School District website at www.tigerwires.com for the complete Phased School Reopening Health and Safety Plan.