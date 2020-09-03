Hollidaysburg Area School District coming to end of the first full week of school

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — School districts across the area are switching-up their learning plans and using different methods to make sure students can stay safe in the classroom.

Hollidaysburg area school district will end its first full week of instruction with its new hybrid program.

A parent at Foot of Ten Elementary, Amy Van Kleunen, said she is very happy with the program set in place right now and feels comfortable sending her kids to class. She is also happy with parent-teacher communication.

“The teachers have been great as far as sending home clear communications on what to do on the cyber days and that sort of thing,” Kleunen said.

Everyone is learning to adapt to this new norm.

Superintendent Dr. Robert Gildea said this is a challenge but is possible if everyone works as a team.

“The primary reason why things are going well is because our staff, our principals, our parents, and the students are all working together to make this work,” Gildea said.

Despite all these changes, families and staff continue to adapt through these difficult times.