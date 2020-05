HOLLIDAYSBURG, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Hollidaysburg Area Public Library announced that they’ll begin to accept book returns Tuesday morning, May 18.

Returns will be accepted in the book drop frm Monday to Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

They say you shouldn’t worry about rushing to return your books as they’re still fine free.

The library staff are working diligently to get ready of the public to return.