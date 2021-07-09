Hollidaysburg American Rescue Workers in need of donations

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A organization that serves a number of Blair County communities is in need of donations.

The American Rescue Workers in Hollidaysburg said they are still getting food donations, but they are in need of some toiletries.

They said they could use items like shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, toothpaste, toilet paper, and paper towels.

If you never heard of the American Rescue Workers, they are a food pantry that helps low-income families by providing necessities.

On average they serve 200 families a month, but when the pandemic first happened they were serving over 600, and this number is on the rise again. Along with families, the elderly in the area are a part of this growing number in need of their support.

The non-profit is also in need of volunteers.

“People in the community sometimes don’t have enough to get enough food that they need, so we just want to make sure their pantries are stocked so they have enough food to get them through the month, not just halfway through,” American Rescue Worker Operational Floater Ashlei Singer said.

You can bring your donations to the American Rescue Workers warehouse in Hollidaysburg between 9 AM and 4 PM, Monday through Friday, at 811 S Scotch Valley Rd.

If you are a family in the Blair County area in need of assistance the organization said they are here to help and you can contact them at 814-695-0762.