Holiday travel concerns during pandemic

(WTAJ) — With Pennsylvania continuing to see massive spikes of COVID-19 across the state, holidays are going to be a little different this year.

Denise Karns, usually has family come in from Ohio, Virginia Beach, and Philadelphia for a big Thanksgiving, but with the pandemic, they are changing the plan.

“We usually always have a big gathering at my moms anywhere from 40 to 50 people, but obviously we are not doing that this year because of COVID,” Karns said.

She is only getting together with her immediate family, with a special guest, who is getting a covid test before his arrival.

“This year my son is getting out of the airforce and coming home and this will be her first thanksgiving in the last 4 years,” Karns said.

AAA said the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to reduce the number of Americans traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday this year by about 10%.

“When it comes to travels, we’ve seen many people abstain from it or choose an option that is more comfortable for them, and that in large part has been road trips,” Public and Legislative Affairs Manager, AAA, Jim Garrity said.

Garrity said he expects road trips to make up the majority of travel on Thanksgiving, but Pennsylvanians need to keep in mind that some neighboring states are now on the commonwealth’s travel advisory list.

It’s recommended that anyone who is going to New Jersey, Ohio, or West Virginia quarantine for 14 days when returning home.

Whatever your Thanksgiving plans are this year, just remember to take COVID-19 precautions, and if you are traveling to be aware of the restrictions set for that state.