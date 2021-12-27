Holiday Nights of Lights in Bedford County extends for one more free night

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After a successful month of “Holiday Nights of Lights,” the Bedford County Chamber of Commerce announced there will be one more night for free.

The drive-thru light display was initially to run until Dec. 26 with a $10 donation per car. However, there will be one more night Thursday, Dec. 30, from 6 to 9 p.m., and all cars will be admitted at no charge.

The display is located at the Bedford County Fairgrounds, and guests should enter through Pit Gate 5 off Fair Lane Drive near Safelight.

“We are so grateful for the business and community support for the Holiday Lights and thank everyone

who has contributed to this year’s success: sponsors, business participants, volunteers, and those who attended,” Chamber President-CEO Kellie Goodman Shaffer said. “We also recognize that many families are facing hardships during these times, and we are very glad to be able to open the lights for a final evening with no financial barriers to anyone wishing to attend.”

The community-based festival of light features more than 100 installations created by businesses, organizations, churches, school groups and families, according to the Chamber.

The Chamber added that visitors from different areas have rolled through with license plates from Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey, South Carolina, Alabama and Florida.

“We love that this event has become a holiday tradition for local families,” Shaffer said. “But we are

just as thrilled to see how many tourists also enjoy the lights. We have had a great time chatting with those driving through the welcome line, with many saying they have enjoyed dining and shopping during their visit to the Bedford County region.”

It’s reported all proceeds from the Holiday Nights of Lights benefit the Bedford County Chamber (Education) Foundation, which provides unique learning opportunities for students and adults of the Bedford County region. It focuses on workforce development and career exploration, literacy initiatives and leadership programs.

For more information, visit the Chamber’s Facebook or website.