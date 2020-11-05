Holiday lights at Lakemont Park are back

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Lakemont Park is kicking off their 24th annual holiday lights on the lake next Friday.

This drive-thru display of lights will have 51 acres that you can drive through and enjoy.

This year the park is adding photos by appointment with Mr. and Mrs. clause, there’s also a holiday daytime market on December 5th and 12th.

The general manager at Lakemont Park, Melanie Shildt, said she’s expecting a bigger turn out this year, as other parks have been canceling their holiday events.

“Just the opportunity to provide the community with an event that they can experience the holiday tradition, enjoy a sense of normalcy, and just get out there and get into the giving and holiday spirit,” Shildt said.

The lights will be up through January 3rd from 6-10 pm.

The park said they will continue this tradition for many years to come.