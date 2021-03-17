JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown hotel that closed twice due to the pandemic is reopening.

The Holiday Inn Johnstown-Downtown reopens Friday, March 26, with Harrigan’s Café & Wine Deck opening its doors for lunch and overnight guests will be able to check-in that afternoon, according to Melissa Radovanic, spokesperson for Pasquerilla Enterprises, L.P.

The 159-room hotel located at 250 Market Street, has been shuttered since Dec. 20, 2020 due to COVID-19. This was the second time since the pandemic began that the hotel canceled or postponed meetings and events and guest stays.

The Holiday Inn Downtown Johnstown first closed between April 6 and July 8 of 2020. Radovanic said with a lot of events and activities coming up at the end of March, they are looking forward to a busy opening weekend with more to follow.