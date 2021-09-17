Holiday Inn in Downtown Johnstown sold at real estate auction

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Holiday Inn in Downtown Johnstown is under contract following a real estate auction this week, according to Pasquerilla Enterprises L.P.

The hotel, located at 250 Market Street, was listed on Ten-X auction site, the largest commercial real estate medium in the world. An agreement was signed with Inderpal Singh and Priya Vij.

“The Holiday Inn Johnstown Downtown has served the community since 1973 and we are proud of the contributions that we made to the community,” Mark Pasquerilla, Chairman & CEO of Pasquerilla Enterprises, L.P., said. “We are encouraged by the buyers and their willingness to invest in the hospitality industry in the City of Johnstown and we are prepared to welcome them into our community.”

The Holiday Inn served as the FEMA headquarters during the 1977 flood, housed Paul Newman during Slap Shot filming and Tom Cruise during All the Right Moves filming, Italian film superstar Sophia Loren stayed at the property as well as countless other celebrities and high-ranking elected officials, Melissa Radovanic, director of marketing and community relations, said.

Mike Barletta, president of Crown American Associates, said they will be working closely with Singh and Vij to make a smooth transition for employees and customers.

The Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Richland Township was not included in the listing and is still owned by Pasquerilla Enterprises L.P. and operated by Crown American Associates.