Holiday Inn in downtown Johnstown set to reopen

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Holiday Inn in downtown Johnstown has been closed since April 6, but is set to reopen on Wednesday.

“The lack of demand for the travel industry is really what forced the closure of this hotel. Normally this hotel would, especially in the summer, would run at 60-80% occupancy. When this hit, we were running at about 20% occupancy,” said Melissa Radovanic, Director of Marketing and Communications for Crown American.

The closure meant nearly 100 workers were laid off, but Radovanic says about 30% of those workers have been brought back and that as demand increases, even more, will be brought back.

Housekeeping manager Tamecca Heards says they’re focused on keeping the hotel safe.

“We are cleaning every hour making sure we get all the high touch points, the doorknobs, the buttons on the vending machiens and credit card machines…anywhere that’s frequently touched.”

They’re adding sanitizing stations and masks and temperature checks will be required for all workers.

Guests are also encouraged to wear a mask when they aren’t in their room.

Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic says the reopening will have a big impact for the city.

“This will bring people downtown to support local businesses in the downtown area, especially a lot of the ones that are reopening right now and can use all the help they can get.”

The pool, fitness room, business center and Harrigan’s Cafe & Wine Deck will all be open.