Holiday Bowl in Altoona hosting Food Truck Show throughout summer

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local bowling alley is making some noise.

“Holiday Bowl” in Altoona has been holding a food truck show for five weeks and organizers say it’s getting more and more attention.

Today was the first day they had a band at the event, a group called Rockkandy.

Manager of “Holiday Bowl” John Zimmerer says he hopes the food truck show will be popular enough to help local businesses get back on their feet.

“We’re just trying to help our local people that do this on a regular basis come out and try to get some of the money back that they’ve been losing from not having festivals and everything,” said Zimmerer.

The food truck show will be in the parking lot of “Holiday Bowl” on Friday’s, Saturday’s and Sunday’s until August.

Zimmerer says different food trucks will be rotating in and out.

You can find out which ones will be there each week by checking the “Holiday Bowl” Facebook page.