ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — An investigation is underway after Altoona Police say a hit & run sent a bicyclist to the hospital.

Just before 4 p.m., an adult male was struck by a vehicle after he ran a stop sign on his bike at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and First Street, according to Altoona Police.

The man was taken to UPMC Altoona with minor injuries, according to police.