Hit & Run leaves truck jackknifed on I-80 in Clearfield County, police investigate

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police out of Clearfield are investigating after a tractor-trailer jackknifed on the side of I-80 after being hit by a car that drove away.

According to the report, the tractor-trailer was headed east on I-80 in the right lane when what was described as a beige four-door sedan tried to switch from the left lane. The sedan ended up hitting the truck at its driver-side door area with its right side.

The truck wound up jackknifed just before the Clearfield off-ramp at mile marker 119.8. The sedan continued to drive eastbound without stopping. The truck was left with minor damage to the driver’s side step and door.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call State Police in Clearfield at 814-857-3800.