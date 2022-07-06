HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Saxton woman is facing charges after state police in Hollidaysburg and Huntingdon got involved in a hit and run investigation, according to court documents.

At around 4:15 p.m. state police out of Hollidaysburg were investigating a crash where witnesses said a woman in white pants with a brown bag and pink backpack ran from the crashed car. It was noted in the complaint that a handgun was found in the car.

State police in Huntingdon were then requested to speak with the registered owner of the car in Robertsdale.

From the investigation, police learned that 42-year-old Tiffany Wright may have been the driver of the car. The owner of the car said that the car was dropped off at an address on Broad Top Mountain Road in Saxton which happened to be next door to the address of Wright.

Troopers then traveled to Broad Top Mountian Road in Saxton at around 7:20 p.m. A few minutes later, Wright was seen getting out of a car that pulled up. Police noted she was wearing white pants and had a brown bag and a pink backpack, just as witnesses of the crash described.

Wright claimed she doesn’t know anything about the crash or the handgun found in the car. When asked, Wright reportedly admitted to having something illegal in her backpack.

Police searched the bags and reported that they found one bag of suspected meth, 49 suspected Clonazepam pills, two suspected Morphine pills, 55 suspected Diazepam, one bag of suspected THC wax, four suspected suboxone strips, five glass smoking devices, one scale, 300 empty glassine baggies, two straws, one razor blade, a pair of scissors and tweezers.

It’s unknown if Wright stole the car, but the criminal complaint shows she maintained her innocence, telling police she wasn’t in a crash earlier that day and had no idea about the handgun in the car.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Charges as of this writing only include possession with intent to manufacture and/or deliver, possession of a controlled substance and use of paraphernalia. Wright also has an active case according to court documents where she’s facing a slew of drug and DUI charges that were filed back in March.

Wright is currently in Huntingdon County Prison on $50,000 bail.