JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — West Hills Regional Police Department is searching for the person responsible for a hit and run that took place in Westmont Borough Monday.

On July 25 around 4:10 p.m. on Wyoming Street, police were told by witnesses that a 2009-2013 green Subaru Forester struck another car. The suspect’s vehicle will have damage to the front passenger side.

If you have any information about the identity of the person or vehicle involved, reach out to the police department at 814-255-4145 or call the Cambria County 911 non-emergency number at 814-472-2100.

Police posted a picture of what the vehicle should look like on Facebook, though it is not the actual vehicle involved.