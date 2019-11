FRANKLIN BOROUGH, CAMBRIA CO, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are looking for information on a hit and run on Main Street where a truck hit another vehicle and a wall.

Police report it happened between 1:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. on October 27. They say that evidence makes them believe the hit and run truck is a 1998-2002 red Dodge Ram and would likely have heavy damage to the front end and passenger side.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call PSP Ebensburg at 814-471-6500