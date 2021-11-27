Hit and run in Bedford County under investigation

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating a hit and run that occurred in Everett Borough at about 1:08 a.m. on Nov. 22.

Troopers say that Raystown EMS saw a 2006 Mercury Mountaineer strike a signal support pole by the intersection of North Spring Street and East Main Street. After striking the pole, the vehicle fled the scene.

Due to conflicting interviews, police were not able to get a description of the driver.

Anyone with information in relation to the hit and run is asked to contact state police out of Bedford at (814)-623-6133.