Hit and run in Altoona leaves police asking for community’s help

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police are looking for the person who crashed into another vehicle on Christmas Eve and then drove off.

It happened at the intersection of 16th Street and First Avenue at about 5:30 p.m., Thursday, according to Altoona police.

The suspect car is described as possibly a luxury sedan, gold or silver in color with tinted windows. The car should have damage to the rear on the driver’s side. Police say the driver of the vehicle failed to stop after the wreck and drove down First Avenue toward 15th Street.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck by the car was injured.

Police are asking anyone with home surveillance cameras facing First Avenue on the 1500 or 1600 blocks are asked to check their cameras. Anyone who sees a car fitting the description or has information about the hit-and-run crash is asked to contact Altoona police.

THE LATEST: