CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that caused heavy damage to a utility pole in Centre County.

According to state police, sometime early in the morning on March 11, a driver was traveling along SR 350 in the Phillipsburg Borough when they hit a utility pole while trying to make a right-hand turn onto East Maple Street. After hitting the pole, state police said that the driver then fled.

State police reported that the utility pole was knocked off from its support and was in a hazardous condition. Penelec was then also called to the scene.

Based upon the evidence at the scene, state police said that the vehicle had to have been a commercial motor vehicle with a truck and trailer, or a large sized box truck. They did do a canvass of the neighborhood but got no results.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Rockview at (814)-355-7545.