UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — For over 100 years the historic University Club at Penn State university park held social galas and prestigious celebrations, but is now in its final days

While the club itself is still active, its house on college avenue was sold to Penn State. The University Club was formed in 1908 for promoting sociality among its members. In 1913, the land at what is now 331 West College Ave. was negotiated with the university for $1, according to the club’s website.

They noted that the clubhouse has hosted presidential balls, meeting and receptions for the Penn State Board of Trustees.



The university inspected the site and provided the following statement:

“Based on the findings, the removal of the building was unfortunately the most sound decision given the extensive work needed to modernize and make the facility functional and effective.” Penn State University

Penn State said there are no immediate plans for the site moving forward.