Historic Philipsburg Church to host online celebrations commemorating 200 years

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Online celebrations will be held to honor a historic church in Philipsburg.

Planned events for the 200th Anniversary of the Old Mud Church had to be canceled, though organizers will host new celebrations through their website.

The historic site will also be open for a limited time, between 2 and 4 pm every Sunday, starting July 5th.

Only small groups will be permitted, five persons or fewer, with masks and social distancing required, contact information from each visitor, and sanitizing after each tour.