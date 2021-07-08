Historic Hollidaysburg to host Colonel Murray Civil War Days event

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Historic Hollidaysburg Inc. (HHI) announced a two-day fundraiser event for the Colonel Murrary Civil War Days, Saturday, July 17, and Sunday, July 18.

“We hope to accomplish educating the local public about an era of local history that is often overlooked and in the case of Colonel Murray forgotten,” HHI President, Joshua Juda said, in a press release.

The event will feature festivities at multiple locations including, the Historic Hollidaysburg House Museum and the Log Cabin Homestead, as well as a performance by a Civil War band and a wreath-laying at the Union Soldier Monument.

Location information can be found below:

HHI House is located at 516 Walnut Street, Hollidaysburg.

1820 Log Cabin is located at 819 Third Avenue, Duncansville

The Civil War Band will be performing at the gates of Highland Hall, 517 Walnut Street, Hollidaysburg, Sunday at 3 p.m

Wreath laying at the Blair County Courthouse, Sunday at 4 p.m.

The HHI Headquarters house will feature different themes for each room. Some examples of rooms are, examples of medical care and instruments of the time period, a Civil War period correct casket, displays of President Lincoln and examples of uniforms, weapons and equipment from the period.

The Log Cabin will feature groups of reenactors such as the 110th Pa. Company H. This group will illustrate what life was like for the average soldier and the cabin will showcase what the lifestyle was in the early to mid-1800s.

Tickets for the event are $10 per person, however, guests 15 years old or younger will be free to enter. Tickets are available in advance at COPYRite Hollidaysburg or can be purchased the day of at the HHI House and Log Cabin.

“We also hope to introduce heritage tourists and outside visitors to this community, not to mention Civil War enthusiasts often travel far and wide for events,” Juda continued.

More information on specific events and updates can be found on the HHI Facebook page.