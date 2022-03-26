BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ)– An iconic building in Centre County is set to receive restorations to ensure a portion of Pennsylvania railroad history “Chugs” along.

The Historic Bellefonte Train Station opened in 1889 with busy passengers shuffling through for upwards of 20 train rides daily. It sits on West High Street in the heart of the borough.

“This is an iconic building in Downtown Bellefonte,” Assistant Borough Manager for the Borough of Bellefonte Donald Holderman said.

In 1950 was the last time a passenger car left the station but now it is home to the Bellefonte Historical Railroad Society The Chamber of Commerce and also serves as a visitors center.

“All of the visitors that come to Bellefonte, many of them start right here at the train station to pick up information,” Holderman said.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

With the help of an $82,000 grant funded by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission and the Borough of Bellefonte, restorations will be coming to the building soon. The building hasn’t had any done within the past 20 to 25 years.

“We thought it was an opportunity for us, Bellefonte Borough, to do some restoration work on the building that hasn`t been done in 20 to 25 years.”

Currently, bids are being accepted for exterior painting and roof replacement. Holderman said that when he talked to the executive director a couple of years ago, they mentioned about some leaks in the roof.

“It’s going to look even more like its historical self,” Executive Director of Bellefonte Intervalley Area Chamber of Commerce and Member of the Bellefonte Historical Railroad Society Gary Hoover said.

Trains do still rattle by the station transporting various goods about four to five times a day. Hoover said that the sounds of the horns are part of a local charm.

“The sound becomes part of the local charm that we point out to visitors,” Hoover said.

The pictures in the train station move just slightly because of the vibration.

“If you go into the train station itself you`ll see all the pictures a little bit on different angles because of the vibration of the train,” Holderman said

Bids for construction are due by April 14.