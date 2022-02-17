Historic Bellefonte Armory is up for sale

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bellefonte Borough is looking to give new live to the historic Bellefonte Armory which has sat vacant for over a decade.

The Bellefonte Armory was home to Troop L, the 103rd Cavalry of the Pennsylvania National Guard. Much of the exterior and interior is the same as when it was built in 1930.

“There’s a long history, a valuable history,” said Bellefonte Borough Manager Ralph Stewart.

It’s unique. The Armory is one of only 15 that can hold horses, and one of four that have a separate stable and administration building.

“The state placed the property on the National Register of Historic Places,” said Stewart.

360° of Armory parcel

The Bellefonte Borough bought the building when the National Guard unit moved to the State College Readiness Center in the early 2000s.

“We wanted to see the property utilized to the highest extent,” said Stewart.

That, however, has been a challenge.

“Our goal was to sell off some frontage to help pay for the property. That hasn’t happened,” said Stewart. “Then we wanted to take some of the proceeds and renovate the building. That hasn’t happened.”

The borough’s now moving on to the next steps.

“It is quietly on the market,” said Stewart.

Stewart said there’s already been interest from the Bellefonte Police Department as well as a variety of businesses. He envisions many options for the Armory’s new life, including shops, restaurants, and breweries.

“We try to make sure, whatever entity is looking at it, it makes sense, it’s good for the neighborhood,” said Stewart. “In the best case scenario, we would see a piece of the property, take the proceeds, and put it into the building.”

The building is protected by a historic preservation covenant, ensuring the Armory is maintained as a part of Pennsylvania’s history. Any potential sales or changes would need to be approved by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission.

Stewart said there are significant renovations that need to be done. If you’re interested in one or more parcels, you can call 814-355-1501 ext. 215.