NOW HIRING: 24th Annual Cambria County Job Fair approaching

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Local employers and workforce experts will be available at the F.J. Pasquerilla Conference Center in Johnstown next month to help job seekers find a career at the Cambria County Job Fair.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring their resumes and dress professionally to meet employers that are ready to recruit candidates Tuesday, Sept. 28, from noon to 5 p.m., according to a press release. Local workforce experts will also be there to answer questions and provide information on job search resources.

The event is free for job seekers. However, exhibitors will be required to pay $95 for a table, and the deadline to register is Friday, Sept. 10.

Employers at the job fair will include:

AmeriServ Financial

Cambria Care Center & Amber Hills

Cambria County Assistance Office

Cambria County Association for the Blind

Cambria County Child Development

Children’s Behavioral Health

CJL Engineering

Crown American Associates

Croyle-Nielsen Therapeutic Associates

Department of Corrections

Electronic Merchant Systems

Everything Ice, Inc.

Goodwill

H&R Block

H. F. Lenz Company

Interim HealthCare

Johnstown Recruiting Office – U.S. Army

Leonardo DRS – Laurel Technologies

Lockheed Martin AeroParts

MMI Door, a Division of Jeld-wen

North American Hoganas

Nulton Diagnostic & Treatment Center

Office of Vocational Rehabilitation

Para-Coat Technologies

Peerstar LLC

Pennsylvania State Police

Richland Woods Assisted Living

Riggs Industries

Safari Contract Cleaners

Sargent’s Personnel Agency

Senior LIFE of PA

Seton Hill University

Superior Human Services, Inc.

The Atrium

The Learning Lamp and Ignite Education Solutions

Veteran Community Initiatives, Inc.

Veterans Leadership Program

WCC Senior Community Service Employment Program

Wheeler Fleet Solutions

Worklink Staffing

Wright Knox Motor Lines, Inc.

In addition to the job fair, job seekers may attend Employer Expectations and Your Job Search preparation workshops Sept. 20, 22 or 24 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the PA CareerLink of Cambria County, the release notes.

Topics at the workshop include interview techniques, Zoom and social media etiquette, employer expectations, job retention and preparing for a job fair.

Registration for the workshops can be made by calling CareerLink at 814-534-2500.

To stay up-to-date on the latest information on the job fair, head to the Cambria County Job Fair’s Facebook page.