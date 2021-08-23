NOW HIRING: 24th Annual Cambria County Job Fair approaching

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Local employers and workforce experts will be available at the F.J. Pasquerilla Conference Center in Johnstown next month to help job seekers find a career at the Cambria County Job Fair.
Job seekers are encouraged to bring their resumes and dress professionally to meet employers that are ready to recruit candidates Tuesday, Sept. 28, from noon to 5 p.m., according to a press release. Local workforce experts will also be there to answer questions and provide information on job search resources.
The event is free for job seekers. However, exhibitors will be required to pay $95 for a table, and the deadline to register is Friday, Sept. 10.
Employers at the job fair will include:
- AmeriServ Financial
- Cambria Care Center & Amber Hills
- Cambria County Assistance Office
- Cambria County Association for the Blind
- Cambria County Child Development
- Children’s Behavioral Health
- CJL Engineering
- Crown American Associates
- Croyle-Nielsen Therapeutic Associates
- Department of Corrections
- Electronic Merchant Systems
- Everything Ice, Inc.
- Goodwill
- H&R Block
- H. F. Lenz Company
- Interim HealthCare
- Johnstown Recruiting Office – U.S. Army
- Leonardo DRS – Laurel Technologies
- Lockheed Martin AeroParts
- MMI Door, a Division of Jeld-wen
- North American Hoganas
- Nulton Diagnostic & Treatment Center
- Office of Vocational Rehabilitation
- Para-Coat Technologies
- Peerstar LLC
- Pennsylvania State Police
- Richland Woods Assisted Living
- Riggs Industries
- Safari Contract Cleaners
- Sargent’s Personnel Agency
- Senior LIFE of PA
- Seton Hill University
- Superior Human Services, Inc.
- The Atrium
- The Learning Lamp and Ignite Education Solutions
- Veteran Community Initiatives, Inc.
- Veterans Leadership Program
- WCC Senior Community Service Employment Program
- Wheeler Fleet Solutions
- Worklink Staffing
- Wright Knox Motor Lines, Inc.
In addition to the job fair, job seekers may attend Employer Expectations and Your Job Search preparation workshops Sept. 20, 22 or 24 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the PA CareerLink of Cambria County, the release notes.
Topics at the workshop include interview techniques, Zoom and social media etiquette, employer expectations, job retention and preparing for a job fair.
Registration for the workshops can be made by calling CareerLink at 814-534-2500.
To stay up-to-date on the latest information on the job fair, head to the Cambria County Job Fair’s Facebook page.
