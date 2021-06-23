Highmark’s free concert series heads to Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Area Heritage Association (JAHA) has announced a two-show, free concert series sponsored by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield in July at PNG Park.
Friday, July 9, The National Reserve, a timeless American music band, will perform with an opening show by Van Waylon. Gates will open at 6 p.m. for the show and The National Reserve will hit the stage at 9 p.m.
Saturday, July 24, Buffalo Rose, a modern folk and Americana band, will perform with an opening by Mama Corn, a bluegrass band, and local favorite, Whiskey River Panhandlers. Gates will open for this show at 5:30 p.m. with the Panhandlers taking the stage at 6 p.m., Mama Corn at 7 p.m. and Buffalo Rose at 9 p.m.
For more information on the bands performing or the concert series, visit the JAHA website.
