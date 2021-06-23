Highmark’s free concert series heads to Johnstown

Co-owner of Julien’s Auctions, Martin Nolan displays the guitar used by musician Kurt Cobain during Nirvana’s famous MTV Unplugged in New York concert in 1993, at the Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus in central London on May 15, 2020, prior to the auction of the guitar in Beverly Hills in June. – The 1959 Martin D-18E featured in the band’s performance in November 1993, five months before Cobain’s death at the age of 27. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Area Heritage Association (JAHA) has announced a two-show, free concert series sponsored by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield in July at PNG Park.

Friday, July 9, The National Reserve, a timeless American music band, will perform with an opening show by Van Waylon. Gates will open at 6 p.m. for the show and The National Reserve will hit the stage at 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 24, Buffalo Rose, a modern folk and Americana band, will perform with an opening by Mama Corn, a bluegrass band, and local favorite, Whiskey River Panhandlers. Gates will open for this show at 5:30 p.m. with the Panhandlers taking the stage at 6 p.m., Mama Corn at 7 p.m. and Buffalo Rose at 9 p.m.

For more information on the bands performing or the concert series, visit the JAHA website.