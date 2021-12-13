Highlands Hospital to integrate into Penn Highlands Healthcare system

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Highlands Hospital will be integrated into the Penn Highlands Healthcare System, according to a definitive agreement between the Boards of Directors for both entities.

The Highlands Hospital Board of Directors said Penn Highlands Healthcare would be a perfect long-term partner due to their experience of sustaining and growing hospitals in rural and smaller communities like Connellsville in Fayette County, according to a release.

The affiliation is expected to take effect in early 2022.

“This is an exciting time for Highlands Hospital and the community,” said Michael A. Jordan Jr., Board President of Highlands Hospital Board of Directors. “Highlands Hospital has been serving the community for 130 years and, with the support of Penn Highlands, we will continue to provide quality services and care to patients for many years to come.”