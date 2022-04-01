DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Highlands Hospital has officially joined Penn Highlands Healthcare, which is effective starting April 1.

The hospital is now Penn Highlands Connellsville, and is the eighth hospital in the Penn Highlands Healthcare system.

“It is a privilege to now include Highlands Hospital as part of our health system,” said Steven M. Fontaine, Chief Executive Officer of Penn Highlands Healthcare. “For more than 130 years, the people in the Connellsville area have received quality healthcare in their community, and this partnership will ensure that they have access to more services and physicians in additional specialties.”