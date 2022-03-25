JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Highlands Health (HH) has introduced a new program that will assist elderly, disabled and disadvantaged people improve the quality of their lives.

Executive Director Rosalie Danchanko said the goal of the new program, “Live Better Longer,” is to help local residents improve their health and wellness and maintain their independence using an already familiar device.

The program will provide selected residents with an Amazon Alexa, the voice-activated virtual assistant, that will be configured to meet their lifestyle needs, according to Founder and CEO of My Health’s Voice Scott Lowry. Alexa will offer support in three critical areas: health and safety, daily living and entertainment.

“The devices will help those who struggle with vision, mobility, and memory challenges. It will also help reduce feelings of isolation and helplessness” Lowry said.

For example, he said Alexa can provide medication reminders, call relatives in case of an emergency, and even guard the house when the individual is away. He said it can also play a favorite song, tell a joke or provide a recipe for a family meal — all controlled by the user`s voice.

This project is funded through a grant from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Telehealth Program. HH said 150 devices will be given at no cost to individuals and local social services organizations.

Highlands Health provides free & charitable medical, pharmaceutical and wellness services to the low-income uninsured and under-insured in the Laurel Highlands region.