Highlands Health in Johnstown opens new location on Locust Street

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Johnstown’s Highlands Health free medical clinic opened its new location on 315 Locust Street Monday morning.

The clinic provides medical services to those with little or no medical insurance.

The move allows them to expand their services and how many they can help.

The clinic is asking folks to give them a call first, instead of walking in, because of COVID-19.

“Our nurses and our doctor will address their need on the phone and based on that need they may just be prescribed medication or the doctor may need to have them come in and be seen,” says Rosalie Danchanko, Executive Director at Highlands Health.

More information can be found on their website by clicking here.