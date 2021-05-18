Highlands Health Clinic to administer door-to-door COVID-19 vaccines

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. The Biden administration’s call to lift patent protections on COVID-19 vaccines to help poor parts of the world get more doses has drawn praise from some countries and health advocates. But it has run into resistance from the pharmaceutical industry and others, who say that it won’t help curb the outbreak any time soon and will hurt future innovation. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — CamTran, a Johnstown transportation service, partnered with Highlands Health Clinic to offer door-to-door COVID-19 vaccines Thursday, May 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Highlands Health Clinic employees will be on board a CamTran bus and travel through a pre-determined route arriving at people’s homes to vaccinate them. Anyone interested in receiving a vaccine through this service will need to pre-register.

Community members will need to call the clinic at 814-534-6242 and provide their home address, phone number and date of birth to register. The Clinic will then notify the individual of a date to expect their home visit.

The bus will depart from CamTran’s facility in Woodvale and travel through Parkhill, Vinco, Nanty Glo, Vintondale, Twin Rocks and Ebensburg. Pre-registered people will receive the 1st dose of the vaccine and CamTran will retrace the route to deliver the 2nd dose.

“By partnering with the Highlands Health Clinic we are able to reach a population that would otherwise go unvaccinated which defeats the purpose of making the vaccine available to everyone

who would like to be vaccinated against COVID-19″ CamTran Assistant Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer, Josh Yoder said, in a press release.

The service will be ongoing within Cambria County every other week until further notice.