Highlands Health Clinic switching how they serve their patients

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ –The Highlands Health Clinic in Johnstown is switching the way they serve their patients.

The clinic provides free health coverage to those with little or no insurance.

Amidst the coronavirus outbreak, all medicine pick-ups are now being done curbside, rather than inside the building.

They are also encouraging folks to give them a call first to speak to a doctor, rather than just walking in.

“I’m sure it made the patients feel better. They didn’t have to be crowded up waiting for their medication. So I think it went well,” says Glenda Barnett, Dispensary Technician.

“We do it for both the protection of the patients and the staff. If all the doctors and nurses get sick, that’s going to be a big problem,” says Loretta Opila, Medical Director.