Highlands Health Clinic in Johnstown relocating to bigger facility to meet additional needs

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local health clinic is relocating to better serve the growing number of patients and their needs.

“People with insurance can get their medication but what about those who don’t,” says Rosalie Danchanko, Executive Director of Highlands Health.

That’s why Highlands Health has been serving those in the community with no or limited insurance for more than 20 years.

They provide services just like a normal doctor’s office, but for free.

The clinic served 1,500 patients last year and is now running out of space.

“We had no space for patient navigation, nurses and doctors were bumping into each other and we were not able to provide the type of comfort and care this clinic feels they should give their patients,” says Danchanko.

She says that’s why they are moving to the nearly 5,000-foot suite on 315 Locust Street that was previously home to Conemaugh Physician Group -Plastic Surgery.

“We’ll be able to do eye exams, gynecological exams, our optometrist will be able to check for diabetes problems in the eyes and we’ll have an infectious disease doctor.”

Renovations to the building started earlier this week and fortunately, they’re getting some help from those who are performing community service.

“Under the direction of President Norman Krumenacker, it’s designed to people who cannot pay their fines, work off their fines. It also gives back to the community because everybody is obviously here for a crime but they’re trying to pay back to the community in a positive attitude,” says Hal Dues, Community Service Supervisor in Cambria County.

Danchanko expects the new facility to be fully operational by April 1 and says their other facilities will remain open until then.