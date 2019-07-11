Highlands Health and others holding fundraising concert

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Highlands Health, Employers Medical Access Partnership (E.MAP) and the Johnstown Area Heritage Association (JAHA) are teaming up to host a benefits concert.

The concert will be held at Peoples Natural Gas Park on August 24th and E.MAP Board of Directors President, Jack Babich, says it’s all for a good cause.

“It’ll be a great fundraiser for what the Highlands Free Medical Clinic does and that’s serve the needs of our underprivileged who don’t have medical coverage within our community.”

Babich and E.MAP have been involved with the annual concert since 1998 and want to continue making it a tradition. He says helping those who are less fortunate, is the best part.

“You look at the folks who are standing there, waiting for health care who otherwise wouldn’t have it. It puts a smile on my face.”

David Straight, a member of the band, Cracked Voices, will be opening for the Rock ‘n’ roll legend Donnie Iris and the Cruisers. Straight says the misfortunes of their past, help to shape the band’s motivations.

“We like to be in a position to give forward to try and do things that will raise money and help various charities.”

From a community stand-point, Babich says supporting these types of events is pivotal for growth.

“As a community, we need to support these things and we will continue to grow if we continue to show the initiative.”

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by visiting Highlands Health’s website or at the free clinic location on 340 Main Street in Johnstown.