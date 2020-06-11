High-speed police chase ends in DUI arrest

BRADY TWP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A man was arrested Sunday, June 7th after a high-speed police chase in DuBois.

After observing a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Carson Hill Road, a DuBois Patrol Officer attempted a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle began to flee traveling southbound on Route 219.

During the police pursuit, the driver committed numerous traffic violations while speeds reached up to 100 MPH. Police eventually brought the vehicle to a stop on South Street in Union Township.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jon Weis, 55, and was determined to be under the influence of alcohol. Weis was arrested and placed into Clearfield County Jail.

Charges for DUI, Fleeing and Eluding, and summary traffic violations are pending.