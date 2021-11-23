High-speed chase through Huntingdon County leads driver to jail

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Greensburg man was locked up in Huntingdon County after police say he led them on a high-speed chase of over 100 MPH Monday evening.

Edward Arida, 23, was being pulled over by state troopers on William Penn Highway in Morris Township around 7:45 p.m. Nov. 22. He failed to stop and began to speed up, seeing speeds over 100 MPH, according to the report.

Arida allegedly tried to strike a Trooper’s vehicle in the process of the chase. After finally stopping him in his Subaru Outback, state police say he began to resist arrest.

He was taken into custody and placed in Huntingdon County Jail to await arraignment. He’s currently facing charges that include assault on law enforcement.