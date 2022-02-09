High-speed chase on Turnpike ends with spike strips, arrest

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A high-speed chase on the Pennsylvania Turnpike ended after multiple state police units deployed spike strips to get the driver to stop before arresting him.

On Feb. 7, just around 4 p.m., state police attempted to pull over a driver, later identified as 28-year-old Rodley Balthazar, of Laurel, Md. Police said that he failed to stop for the traffic violation and began to take off at a high rate of speed.

Balthazar, who was driving a Toyota Rav4, made it through the Allegheny tunnel and made it through Somerset County and into Bedford County. State police out of Everett and Bedford both joined in the chase.

Police were able to use spike strips to stop Balthazar near the 148-mile marker. They report he was then taken into custody without further incident.

Court documents show Balthazar is facing a felony fleeing and eluding charge as well as misdemeanor DUI, resisting, and drug charges showing he was also in possession of a small amount of marijuana.

Balthazar was placed in Somerset County Prison, unable to post $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 15.