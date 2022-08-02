BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A high-speed chase in a stolen car has state police searching for answers after finding the car abandoned on I-70 in Fulton County.

According to state police, a Dodge Charger Hellcat SRT was being chased by state police out of Somerset after it reportedly almost hit troopers who were at the scene of a crash on July 29 at around 10 p.m. State police from Bedford and Everett were called to assist on Route 30 in Bedford County.

The troopers continued to follow the Charger as it exceeded 100 miles per hour on multiple occasions. The car followed Route 30 through Bedford County until getting to Breezewood where it got onto I-70 east heading to Fulton County.

The Charger was soon found on I-70 in Brush Creek Township near mile marker 155.5. The driver reportedly left the car and took off on foot, however, police were unable to locate them.

The Charger was impounded and found to be stolen out of Alexandria, Virginia.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police 814-623-6133.